The last will be first and the first will be last. Mathew 20:16

What if I told you

The world might be saved by

A couple of fools?

What if I told you

I love the sound of shrieks

Breaking the silence?

What if I told you

The world looks lovely

When flooded with rain?

What if I told you

The forests look splendid

When stricken with fire?

That I love when

The clouds become…