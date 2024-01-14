Among the snowy cornices

And cold plateaus of foggy peaks,

A master and his pupil made

Their way towards the dragon’s grot.

As both the sage and pupil fought

To climb the ancient mountain tops,

A storm descended on the twain

With howling gales and scowling rains.

In fear, and desperate for rest

—Sweet solace from the storm—the boy

Sought shelter in the dark defiles;

He quickly found a narrow space.

“Let us hide in those recesses;

The elements are stern tonight.

“Let us make fire and gather round

The warmth, until the storm subsides.”

Although still eager to ascend,

The master did agree to stop.

They made their way towards a cave,

Which offered them a place to rest.

Alone, and sheltered from the storm,

They lit a fire to warm their limbs.

The humble flames crackled away;

The elements raged on outside.

The master peered across the fire;

Watching the student pondering.

And not a sound was heard, save for

The crackling of the humble flames.

Amid the calm, the student raised

His head and met the master’s eyes.

The old sage sat there silently;

His eyes shimmered across the flames.

“What most men fear more than the storm

Is the quiet,” declared the sage.

He stood up, then both the sage

And pupil walked into the storm.

David Gosselin is a poet, writer, and translator based in Montreal, Canada. He is the founding editor of The Chained Muse and New Lyre Magazine.

