Wa le ghalib il Allah (God is the only victor)

—Muhamed Ibn-l-Ahmar, founder of the Alhambra Palace

He rode across the star-engulfed Sierra,

Along the peaks of Andalusia;

Beyond El Dorado by every measure,

He hoped to find Andalusian treasure.

The monarchs of Granada were all fled—

Infidel prayers were to God’s ears dead;

Those Moorish halls once built with alc…