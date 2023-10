1× 0:00 -39:25

Many years had passed since Adam and Eve took their first bite. The meandering streams of Eden now murmured beneath a greying sky. The vales were perfumed by the scent of peaches and lilacs passed their prime. Among the lemon trees and blemished fruits, Adam and Eve sat watching the twilight stars.

Suddenly, a snake came winding down a solitary oak.