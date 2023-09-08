Could the disenchantment of our modern world be in part due to the disenchantment of its poetry and art? Might the path out of our disenchanted world lay in the re-enchantment of art and poetry, rather than the other way around? In this latest Poetry Fireside Chat, we explore works by three living poets which treat the various stages we must all go through as we seek the re-enchantment of not only our own lives, but civilization itself.

