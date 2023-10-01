The leaves of Summer never were so fair

As now, by dying season’s light they’re kissed,

September’s melancholy, golden mist

Descends like dreams so richly everywhere,

That I forget that I, like they, must die.

And drinking in, like mellow wine, the day,

Its glorious moment ripe, will fade away

Upon the morrow, and with them will lie

In brown and withered peace upon the ground.

But now, how lustily their colors cling,

And how enchanting is their rustling sound,

As to the fading evening sky they sing!

My spirit is with theirs forever bound,

Forever for one moment lingering.

Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and and poetry. His volume of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition, is entitled "Voices on the Wind."