The leaves of Summer never were so fair
As now, by dying season’s light they’re kissed,
September’s melancholy, golden mist
Descends like dreams so richly everywhere,
That I forget that I, like they, must die.
And drinking in, like mellow wine, the day,
Its glorious moment ripe, will fade away
Upon the morrow, and with them will lie
In brown and withered peace upon the ground.
But now, how lustily their colors cling,
And how enchanting is their rustling sound,
As to the fading evening sky they sing!
My spirit is with theirs forever bound,
Forever for one moment lingering.
Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas. He has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and and poetry. His volume of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition, is entitled "Voices on the Wind."
The Leaves of Summer
Morning Droplets
I will not flood my eyes with tears,
Nor will I mire my heart in fears.
I've scratched and wounded my veined hands
Hoisting myself from time's quicksands.
In the morning's prismatic light,
Beyond my reach, purple and white
Lady slippers, free of pomp,
Kiss the mist that hugs their swamp,
Where I was wont to clip sweet girls
And smell their morning-scented curls.
I hear their laughter, see their breasts,
And breathe their puppy-scented breath.
They are the sparks of yesterday,
That glow in the stream's silver spray.
Those lips I used to nip and kiss
Are water in the years' gray mist.
(First published in The Lyric)
