The recent explosion of scandals involving the London Tavistock Clinic’s gender reassignment experiments on children and young adults have revealed one of the dark sides of modern psychiatry, particularly, British psychiatry. However, these scandals have only begun lifting the veil on an even darker history, one that gave birth to modern Anglo-American psy-ops.

After a lengthy inquiry, the Tavistock Clinic was found to have egregiously violated basic standards of care through a systemic practice of giving psychologically vulnerable individuals the “suggestion” and affirmation that they were in the wrong body, and then proceeding to rush them into medical gender reassignment. However, rather than being an exception to the rule, Tavistock’s radical experimentation on psychologically vulnerable groups and trauma victims has been the norm since its very beginning. Guided by a belief in the endless possibility of remolding human personality and “the images of man,” Tavistockians and their progeny have for over a century functioned as premier social engineers for an Anglo-American financial establishment committed to “re-imagining” humanity.

For modern Tavistockians, human beings are nothing more than blank slates to be written on, individuals with personalities that can be shaped and remolded into whatever image these social engineers deem fit. There is no innate divine spark of creative reason; there exists no deeper science of the human soul—only the conditioning of reflexes and thought patterns. In a word: humanity is but a collection of slightly more complicated Pavlovian dogs, or more complex worms, but ultimately made up of the same matter—and nothing more.

In the eyes of the Tavistockians and modern behavioural scientists, the same “shock doctrines,” strategies of terror, and reflex conditioning applied to beasts are equally applicable to humanity. A human being’s ability to unearth the natural laws of the universe and generate fundamentally new conceptions in art and science, leading to qualitatively new ideas that transform humanity’s ability to act and thrive in the universe, is nothing more than the by-product of sublimated neurosis and irrational, albeit statistically mappable behaviors.

Even the quality of human genius embodied by the greatest minds across history is ultimately dismissed as nothing more than a special kind of madness—or epiphenomenon—which however impressive, remains unintelligible, and certainly not learnable.

Tavistock Revisited

Despite these irrational behaviorist theories, a closer examination reveals what these various ideas overlook about the deeper nature of human beings, the mind, and how the natural spark of creative reason found in each human individual is ultimately something that can be either brought forth or suppressed. More importantly, an honest and open exploration of these practices today can provide us with a deeper appreciation of how the latest attempts to create a Brave New World may not only be opposed but defeated at their very core.

One way of situating the broader strategic picture is by considering what Plato identified as the problem of “imitation” in his Republic. Plato developed his conception of imitation after witnessing the Athenian Republic being destroyed by an overwhelming number of clever politicians and smooth talkers—none of which possessed, or desired to possess, the wisdom necessary to rule either themselves or a state. Whether it be the representation of human nature in a drama or song, or the presentation of some new policy or idea in a speech by a rhetorician, these “imitations” were characterized by Plato as the artful mimicry of certain outward or formalized characteristics of human nature and experience, which however close in their appearance to truth, were not “the real thing.” Since that time, the most dangerous ideas have always been those most capable of artfully wearing the guise of truth. Indeed, virtually all modern psy-ops are premised on this idea. For, the closer they sound and appear like the Good and True, the more effective they become at convincing large swaths of citizens that they are indeed “the real thing.”

From an enlightened humanity delivered in the form of psychedelic trips of creative “consciousness” and “flow states” to sensual pleasure substituted for genuine creative human joy, intimacy, and spiritual development, our modern world has no shortage of “imitations.” Then as today, what these various imitations and false theories of human nature share in common is that they effectively divert people from “the real thing”—one which any genuinely sovereign creative individual possesses the capacity to discover and bring forth within themselves, if they can only succeed in remembering what the many imitations made them forget.

Perhaps one of the most famous and perverse examples of “imitations” in the twentieth century is Aldous Huxley’s famous novel, Brave New World. Huxley envisioned a world in which human beings became so depraved and enslaved by their own desire for momentary pleasure and happiness that they lost interest in any and all forms of Beauty, Truth, and Goodness. Huxley’s novel ultimately posited the cynical view that such a world was possible, implying that the innate spark of creative reason and the desire for eternal things seated within each human individual—whether they be aware of it or not—could ultimately be trained out of everyone. In this dystopian world, creativity would ultimately be reserved for those willing to use their own powers of insight and creativity for the purposes of understanding how to better control this spark in others.

In reality, Huxley’s novel was nothing more than a Malthusian and eugenicist rip-off of Shakespeare’s final drama, The Tempest. In the case of the latter, Shakespeare composed his drama as a playful exploration of the then-contemporary theme of establishing a “New World”—one situated far away from the oligarchical trappings that have cursed Europe since nearly its birth.

What happens to the best of Western civilization and its greatest traditions today remains to be seen. However, our ability to understand the deeper nature and history of the intellectual and spiritual disease that has rotted out much of the Western world may very well decide whether our civilization succeeds in removing the cancer, whether the disease consumes the entire body, or if we simply end up chopping off the wrong parts.

The history is clear; the future is still unwritten.



The Shaping of Psychiatry by War

“War is a valuable testing ground for the most of us, and certainly this is true of psychiatrists”

—Brigadier John Rawlings Rees – The Shaping of Psychiatry by War

Understanding our deeper human drama means going back to the 1920s where we find waves of shell-shock victims flooding the psychiatric world in the wake of WWI. Tucked away in a discrete London suburb, under the direction of Brigadier John Rawlings Rees, Tavistock would quickly become the mother of modern psychological warfare, thanks to its many experiments on war-time trauma victims. Indeed, much of what we know as modern psychiatry is an outgrowth of these wartime experiments.

Take for instance the case of hypnosis and psychosurgery evangelist and Tavistock-related Maudsley Military Hospital resident, Dr. William Sargant. A resident of the British military hospital turned civilian psychiatric ward, Sargant described the history of hypnosis and research into altered-states through the study of WWI “shell-shock” victims in his 1972 book, The Mind Possessed: A Physiology of Possession, Mysticism, and Faith:

“The origin of this book dates back to the Second World War and the treatment of battle neuroses—psychological disorders stemming from horrifying and mentally overwhelming experiences of war. Soldiers who had broken down, in combat or afterwards, sometimes became totally preoccupied by their memories of what had happened to them. In other cases, these memories had been repressed into the subconscious mind but were causing feelings of depression, fatigue, irritability, irrational fears or nightmares.” (p. 3)

These trauma victims became the subjects for experimenting with various “altered-states” of emotion. These “researchers” found that hypnotic or altered-states, which fall under a more general category of “trance,” could be induced by various methods, including drugs, torcher, and even simply language. These techniques were found to be innovative ways of steering and directing people’s emotions—and consequently, their thoughts—without the need of conscious decision-making processes. Commenting on this research, Sargant wrote:

“A state of heightened suggestibility, intense sensitivity to one’s surroundings and a readiness to obey commands even when they go against the grain, is one of the most striking characteristics of hypnotized behavior, and hypnosis has given its name to the ‘hypnoid’ phase of brain activity. […] this phase can be caused by stress and creates a state of greatly increased suggestibility in which a human being uncritically adopts ideas to which they would not normally be open. Breuer was interested in this phenomenon at the end of the last century and his findings, reported in a masterly chapter which he contributed to a joint book with Freud, were repeatedly confirmed in our experience with drug abreactions during the war. Breuer begins by quoting Moebius as saying, in 1890: ‘The necessary condition for the (pathogenic) operation of ideas is, on the one hand, an innate—that is, hysterical—disposition and, on the other, a special frame of mind… It must resemble a state of hypnosis: it must correspond to some kind of consciousness in which an emerging idea meets with no resistance from any other—in which, so to speak, the field is clear for the first comer. We know that a state of this kind can be brought about not only by hypnotism but by emotional shock (fight, anger, etc.) and by exhausting factors (sleeplessness, hunger, and so on).’” (Id., p. 32)

Offering a particularly revealing example, in chapter six of his book, Sargant writes:

“An actor, who had what he himself described as a ‘histrionic’ temperament, told me after the last war how, as a prisoner of the Japanese, he had to go each day to receive orders from the local Japanese camp commandment. He never knew whether he was going to be beaten up or praised or just ignored. When he was beaten up, which happened frequently, he found that if he could succeed in fixing his thoughts on a certain mountain in Wales, and keep his mind completely concentrated on it, he could often inhibit much of the physical pain of the beating. Pain and other strong sensory impressions can sometimes be completely inhibited in a moment of great crisis, with its heightened state of nervous excitement, and also in states of hypnosis. With the mind entirely focused on some present danger, it is possible to remain unaware that you have been seriously hurt at the time; you only realize it afterwards.” (Id., p. 72-73)

On the American side, Kurt Lewin—known as the father of “social psychology”—would be recruited by Tavistock’s Eric Trist—the first director of the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations. It would be tasked with shaping modern organizational structures, bureaucracies, and what we today know as modern “office culture.” As the founder of the MIT Center for Group Dynamics and founder of the National Training Laboratories for Applied Behavioral Science, Lewin would become one of the chief minds spearheading this new age of social engineering in the USA—the chief target of this new invisible empire. These ends would be pursued by pioneering the fields of “Group Dynamics” and “Topological Psychology.” Lewin’s work would ultimately define the broader field of applied behavioural science, which now shapes public messaging and MSM propaganda across virtually all spheres of the Western “Five Eyes” system.

Building on the early wartime research into mass psychology and group psychology, Lewin wrote:

“One of the main techniques for breaking morale through a `strategy of terror' consists in exactly this tactic—keep the person hazy as to where he stands and just what he may expect. If in addition frequent vacillations between severe disciplinary measures and promises of good treatment together with spreading of contradictory news, make the ‘cognitive structure’ of this situation utterly unclear, then the individual may cease to even know when a particular plan would lead toward or away from his goal. Under these conditions even those who have definite goals and are ready to take risks, will be paralyzed by severe inner conflicts in regard to what to do.”



Kurt Lewin – “Time Perspective and Morale" (1942)

Notably, the first issue of Tavistock’s journal, Human Relations, featured two papers on Lewin’s “group dynamics.” These seminal works would go on to shape the approach of Tavistock and its Anglo-American nodes on both sides of the Atlantic.

Of interest is that Lewin, as a premier social engineer in America, approached the engineering of society and the various relations among the many moving parts from the top down. Whereas modern academia is structured in a manner that emphasizes specialization and compartmentalization across vast systems of categories, essentially forcing people to think from the bottom up, and largely only in respect to their own fields of specialization, the literature and research of social engineers and behavioral scientists was from its very beginning approached holistically. It would be concerned with shaping macro processes in culture, science, and philosophy, which over longer intervals of time were understood to translate into qualitatively new systems—new “images of man.”

From the practice of taking groups, groups of groups, or entire societies as the basic units by which to formulate practical theories for behavior change, modern social engineering would be birthed by a few maverick “researchers.” With his holistic approaches in “Field Theory”—adapted from the field of Gestalt psychology—the various pairwise interaction and dynamics among the many individual parts would be diligently mapped out, always with an eye to seeing how the structure of the whole could shape and influence interactions among the various and seemingly independent parts.

Lewin’s ideas were complemented by theories like Melanie Klein’s “Object Relations,” which viewed the relationships between an infant and the various objects and environment as the primary causal feature shaping early human psyche formation. These ideas were then adapted for molding and reshaping human personality as a whole, which were seen as especially effective when the initial dynamics of earlier childhood psyche formation could be accessed and altered using cues and changes in environment.

Tasked with applying these various models of behavior change and group dynamics to corporate culture and the organizational structure of governmental bureaucracies, the Tavistock Institute for Human Relations would play no small role in shaping what we today know as modern “office culture.”

Human Relations and Cybernetics