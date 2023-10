The sage and pupil made their way

Along a snowy promontory.

With jagged ridges far below,

Stern crests and cornices above,

They trekked towards the dragon’s grot,

Which lay among the snowy crags.

But as they neared the creature’s den,

The boy began voicing his doubts.

“The people said that dragons are

Impossible to catch or slay.

“They said that they’re too quick…