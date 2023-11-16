When torrid Summer’s greenery,

Its vibrant hues and spiced perfume

Lie far, fast-fading memory,

Your flowers bloom.

When all the world around you fades,

Dries up, and withers, seeing death

Approach in night’s increasing shades,

You breathe sweet breath.

When long, dark Winter’s icy blast,

Whose hints fly in the breezes’ chill,

Inevitably nears at last –

You flourish still.

Your colors, rather than exclaim

Like childish March or vain July,

Burn bold with shades of earth and flame

So modestly.

You brighten up a world that dies,

Reminding you what soon must be.

Your fate surrounds you: therein lies

Your tragedy.

And thus I love you most: despite

The futile lateness of your prime,

You dare to thrive in dying light

And shine sublime.

Adam Sedia (b. 1984) lives in his native Indiana, where he practices as a civil and appellate litigation attorney. His poems have appeared in print and online publications, and he has published two volumes of poetry: The Spring's Autumn (2013) and Inquietude (2016). He also composes music, which may be heard on his YouTube channel. He lives with his wife, Ivana, and their two children.