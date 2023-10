I.

One morning, I found Lilacs in the rain:

The sun had fled, the birds had stopped singing,

The skies were dimmed by gaunt and graying clouds—

But I stood by the Lilacs, weeping.

Each one seemed too sweet to outlive the morn,

Thickening the air with its dying breath;

I thought of all the beauties May has borne—

How sweetly they welcome Death.

II.

Oh! how dreamy …