The better soul enters the world

With faith placed in the Good within,

He yearns to see the same unfurled

Without, and vanquish every sin.

So will he ever strive and yearn

To stand by Truth at every turn.

Alas, the littleness that is the world!

How narrow are its winding ways.

He strives among its wayward spheres

To penetrate the worldly haze.

But, coldly searchi…