Rhetoric, propaganda, and the “magical” qualities of language have been used as a means of controlling mass opinion for thousands of years. First codified by Aristotle in his Rhetoric, the art of using language as a means of persuasion and increasing suggestibility has been at the heart of the struggle for political power since the early days of Western civilization.

Going back to Aristotle’s Rhetoric, we already find the tricks of the trade of those “smooth talkers” diligently laid out and formalized. These were the sophists and rhetoricians who seemed to always know just what to say, how to say it, and when to say it in order to elicit and guide the desired emotional responses of their audiences. Depending on whether the speaker wanted to sway his listeners by way of anger, empathy, or pity, a different set of images and subjects was considered fit for the job. The art of rhetoric lay in knowing which themes and subjects to choose and using the proper sequence of thoughts and images to induce the desired emotional state. In the case of a speaker who sought to induce pity in his audience, Aristotle wrote:

“We will now state what things and persons excite pity, and the state of mind of those who feel it. Let pity then be a kind of pain excited by the sight of evil, deadly or painful, which befalls one who does not deserve it; an evil which one might expect to come upon himself or one of his friends, and when it seems near.” The Rhetoric, Book II, Part VIII – Aristotle

Today we are regularly bombarded with new “sequences,” often opening with images of helpless women and children or civilians suffering at the hands of some cruel dictator or nation deemed a “foreign threat,” followed by truisms and platitudes i.e., general statements about “freedom,” “human rights,” and “democracy,” and finally new “suggestions.”

Then as today, rhetoric was often devoid of real content, genuine insight, or meaningful wisdom—however artfully and passionately presented—but was subversive and powerful precisely because its practitioners were able to effectively model the outward linguistic forms and strategies used by the most compelling storytellers, poets, and communicators. These included the poet’s ability to use imagery and tell stories that would shape and color the imaginations of audiences.

In modern terms, the powerful effects of such rhetoric and storytelling can be best understood as the act of inducing “altered-states”—emotionally heightened states in which imagery and narratives are used in subtle and artful ways to alter an individual or group’s emotional disposition. These heightened emotional states are then used to “suggest” new ideas—especially after a turbulent period—ultimately leading individuals and entire audiences to a new cathexis or outlook.

In reality, the process involves presenting listeners with trains of carefully framed imagery, elegant syllogisms, and just the right number of truisms and platitudes needed to create an air of agreement and the heightened emotional conditions necessary for “behavior change.”

In contrast to the kind of rhetoric and eloquence codified by Aristotle, what we know as Plato’s dialectical method can only be understood as a direct strategic response to the sophistry and rhetoric used by the political classes and foreign operatives infesting the institutions of the ancient Athenian Republic—the cradle of Western civilization. The purpose of the dialectical method was to weed out the sophistry and subversive ideas that were often presented or “framed” (in modern Neuro Linguistic Programming parlance) using emotionally compelling forms and technically sophisticated linguistic models and language patterns. Plato’s purpose was to introduce a means whereby one could evaluate not only the outward forms and feelings elicited by a carefully framed message or set images, but to identify precisely how these messages or stories were composed, and the underlying axioms or assumptions someone would be assimilating through exposure to these narratives. Moreover, the reason Plato deemed this so important was that he recognized no republic could survive the tyranny of public opinion and the perversions of oligarchical rule unless a deeper love of wisdom—the love of truth itself—rather than pleasing outward imitations—became the primary object of desire of a people, and cultivated to its highest degree in its leaders.

So Plato in his seventh letter wrote:

“Though at first I had been full of a strong impulse towards political life, as I looked at the course of affairs and saw them being swept in all directions by contending currents, my head finally began to swim; and, though I did not stop looking to see if there was any likelihood of improvement in these symptoms and in the general course of public life, I postponed action till a suitable opportunity should arise. Finally, it became clear to me, with regard to all existing communities, that they were one and all misgoverned. For their laws have got into a state that is almost incurable, except by some extraordinary reform with good luck to support it. And I was forced to say, when praising true philosophy that it is by this that men are enabled to see what justice in public and private life really is. Therefore, I said, there will be no cessation of evils for the sons of men, till either those who are pursuing a right and true philosophy receive sovereign power in the States, or those in power in the States by some dispensation of providence become true philosophers.” – Plato’s Letter VII

Unfortunately, too many academics—termed “bread-fed scholars” by the poet and historian Friedrich Schiller—have contented themselves with treating the dialectical method as some kind of stand-alone arm-charm philosophy, as if Plato lived in a world of pure abstraction, overlooking the actual political situations of the day which led him to recognizing that the problems and destruction of civilizations were not merely the result of systems breaking down, or some cyclical God-willed fate or natural occurrence, but were rooted in something fundamentally deeper, located within the flawed hearts and corrupted souls of people who could simply be contented or satisfied with outwardly pleasing forms. The result was always the same: a vacillation between tyrannical rule by a few and the Jacobin “democratic” totalitarianism of mobs.

So philosophy emerged not as some pedantic practice, but from the greater recognition that it was the only thing that could actually save societies and civilizations from the otherwise constant cycles of opulence, chaos, decay, and corruption, which would always creep back when a people became too comfortable, complacent, and would forgo the cultivation of the higher faculties necessary for conceptualizing the long-term survival of a civilization, its institutions, and traditions.

Lesser minds than Plato have often gone so far as to believe that these cycles are the natural state of things, simply because they have happened so many times before. However, saying something has happened so many times before and must therefore be natural while at the same time never actually understanding the deeper roots for why such things happen in the first place is, as Plato demonstrated over and over again, not much of a standard for Truth, or how an actually Good society could or should look. The latter considerations belong to an entirely different domain that goes far-beyond mere empirical observation and general induction from a set of “facts.” In a word: it requires philosophy i.e. the love of real wisdom, rather than statistical descriptions and the clever modelling of “patterns”—none of which actually tell us if something is good, or pertains to some essential Truth about the universe and the nature of Goodness.