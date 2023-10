Lay down your armor

And play for me your precious lyre;

And let me hear

Your deepest dreams and frail desires.

Lay down your armor

And play for me your gentle lyre;

And share with me

The story of your precious pains.

Lay down your armor

And share your sweetest dreams with me;

And tell me who

You saw within those deepest dreams.

Lay down your armor

And p…