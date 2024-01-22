A new spiritual rabbit hole with Jasun Horsley of the Children of Job podcast.

Beginning with a brief discussion of historian Jeffrey Kripal, whose book Esalen in America: The Religion of No Religions informed the discussion, we venture into dawn of the Age of Aquarius in the West, the charming and subtle allure of evil (as opposed to its caricatures) and how to break from the false binds. Disabused from cartoonish Marvel and Hollywood notions of Good and evil, we explore the questions of classical education vs. ancient conditioning, Plato’s soul vs. Aristotle’s blank slate, healing trauma and why we’re still in the best of all possible worlds.

Description: 2 hr 20 min conversation with David Gosselin, on the Plato-Aristotle dichotomy, Jeffrey Kripal & Changing Images of Man, Lucifer’s end-game, good vs evil dualities & Esalen’s weaponized wisdom.

Listen to the interview: