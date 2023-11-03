Substance-induced changes in consciousness dramatically reveal that our mental life has physical foundations. Psychoactive drugs challenge the Christian assumption of the inviolability and special ontological status of the soul. Similarly, they challenge the modern idea of the ego and its inviolability and control structures.

― Terrence McKenna

Is there a soul and can it be altered? Will the cybernetic gurus and Luciferian brain trusts like the World Economic Forum, Esalen Institute, Oracle Institute and many others succeed in repatterning Western civilization? Are we really in need of a humanity 2.0 or humanity 3.0?

Join us in this latest interview on the Hrvoje Morić Show as we explore some of the paradoxes and binds plaguing modern attempts to "re-imagine” the world, and then find our way back to humanity.

Start listening at 27min30seconds.