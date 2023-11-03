Discover more from Age of Muses
Substance-induced changes in consciousness dramatically reveal that our mental life has physical foundations. Psychoactive drugs challenge the Christian assumption of the inviolability and special ontological status of the soul. Similarly, they challenge the modern idea of the ego and its inviolability and control structures.
― Terrence McKenna
Is there a soul and can it be altered? Will the cybernetic gurus and Luciferian brain trusts like the World Economic Forum, Esalen Institute, Oracle Institute and many others succeed in repatterning Western civilization? Are we really in need of a humanity 2.0 or humanity 3.0?
Join us in this latest interview on the Hrvoje Morić Show as we explore some of the paradoxes and binds plaguing modern attempts to "re-imagine” the world, and then find our way back to humanity.
Start listening at 27min30seconds.
Humanity 2.0, Humanity 3.0 or Just Humanity?
As someone that got very proficient at "tuning out " with drugs of all sorts and alcohol, for many decades, I find I am far more "tuned In" being clean and sober going on 6 years now. I certainly would not have been expanding my consciousness in reading/listening to people like you and your wife, and the likes of Walter & Lao Russell, Manley P. Hall, Rudolf Steiner etc.. if I was still in the delusion of mind altering substances .
I have not read any Terrance McKenna other than that what you led in this article with, I will find more and check him out, but if it is in promotion of the use of mind altering chemicals; in my opinion he is trying to take his readers into a dark Illusion.
I am 75 wide spectrum autistically disordered and remember reading Terence McKenna. I look forward to tomorrow and listening to the show but right now I am too stoned and going to bed. I promised my wife I would join her three hours ago and was having too much fun writing. It took me fifty years to start learning how to write.