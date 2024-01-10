Age of Muses
Exiting the Cave
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
David Gosselin
Jan 10, 2024
What kind of education befits a new generation of true Aristocratic and Philosophical souls? Join Dr. Quan Le and David Gosselin as they revisit Plato's Republic and explore how the timeless forms Beauty, Truth and Goodness may be reawakened and brought forth within our twenty-first century time dimension.

The world is in need of a ​Renaissance, not a Reset. We're committed to offering the kind of content that breathes life into these efforts across the Western (and beyond). Art and culture have and always will be the fount for new ideas. Contrary to the cynical Huxlian Brave New World outlook, which imagines a world where people have become so hyper-sensualized that they no longer care about the sacred and deep things that characterize truly creative civilizations, we know this view to be axiomatically flawed. For, as Western civilization has witnessed an increasingly decadent, decaying, and hyper-sensualized society unravel before its eyes, we can observe that the desire for Beauty, Truth, and Goodness has only grown. With our many productions, including our literary and cultural outlets dedicated which serve as a sanctum for new and bold works of creative genius, classical beauty, and timelessness in all its myriad forms, we exist for the purpose of feeding precisely that innate human desire for Beauty, Truth, and Goodness which the architects of a Brave New World categorically deny. Because the architects of today's new Tower of Babel are themselves blind to these realities, having failed to properly foster and develop the loving creative spark within themselves, they are ultimately incapable of seeing it in others. For this reason, we know that we can win.

