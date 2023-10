They are playing a game. They are playing at not

playing a game. If I show them I see they are, I

shall break the rules and they will punish me.

I must play their game, of not seeing I see the game.

Knots – R.D. Laing (Psychiatrist and Tavistock Insitute resident)

In the 1950s and 60s, R.D. Laing, Gregory Bateson, and several other Tavistock and MK-Ultr…