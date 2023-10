A horde of gaunt gossamer clouds

Came drifting through the gloomy sky—

Thick mists poured down over the peaks,

Wafting about the frigid air

—Like vapors from a witch’s spell—

Bubbling, foaming, frothing, until

The sable brim was overflowed,

And curses on cursed pinions flew.

So did the vapors dance about

The mountain’s frigid air that night.

The climb was an…