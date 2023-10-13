Despite many glossy official stories and historicist rewrites, the story of Western civilization remains largely misunderstood by most westerners, both religious and non-religious, intellectual and layman, students and teachers. Perhaps one of the most useful means of understanding the West and the miracle of the Renaissance is to contrast it with the new psychedelic paradigm of psycho-spiritual control currently proliferating across the West.

For, how did the conception of a unitary soul change our understanding of man, reality and the nature of free will? What do those who seek to remake man into the image of something else actually believe? How might we examine the nature of these new and old imitations?

Join us as we explore some of the intellectual frameworks underlying the proliferation of new psychedelic cults and spiritualities—always remembering that God is the absolute absence of all illusions.

