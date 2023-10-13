Discover more from Age of Muses
Despite many glossy official stories and historicist rewrites, the story of Western civilization remains largely misunderstood by most westerners, both religious and non-religious, intellectual and layman, students and teachers. Perhaps one of the most useful means of understanding the West and the miracle of the Renaissance is to contrast it with the new psychedelic paradigm of psycho-spiritual control currently proliferating across the West.
For, how did the conception of a unitary soul change our understanding of man, reality and the nature of free will? What do those who seek to remake man into the image of something else actually believe? How might we examine the nature of these new and old imitations?
Join us as we explore some of the intellectual frameworks underlying the proliferation of new psychedelic cults and spiritualities—always remembering that God is the absolute absence of all illusions.
Are We Entering a New Psychedelic Post-Renaissance Paradigm?
A good topic to have. The world is going through a transition. To what it will change, no one knows. Many of us won’t be around to see the end result, or we may return to the changed society if one believes in reincarnation. God help us if we do!
All religions have the same underlying theme, a belief in one God, or a Higher Power which I believe in. One doesn’t have to change one’s religion to believe in a specific God when most believe there is only one. We only need to accept and acknowledge that the majority of humanity worship and/or pray in different ways to the One. That’s the unity in religion. Then maybe we won’t battle each other trying to prove what? Whose is right or wrong? And a one world religion won’t suit everyone no matter how hard they try, and where there is worship and prayer in every religion, they must all ascend to the same point. Where else would they converge?
God likes variety in everything or there wouldn’t be variety in colour, variety in religion, variety in culture, variety in cuisines, variety in clothes, variety in everything. It would be pretty boring if everything looked the same and prayer and worship were the same. The world would be awfully mundane for sure.
No matter how many will be brain washed into believing a twisted version of the spiritual aspect of life, there are few who will naturally manifest the true and deeper meaning of it. Nature has her way of bringing about these things, and no one can stop her.
I believe in the deeper self, the soul of the human being.
As I listened to the exposition of virtue, goodness. Evil, and, of course, Plato there in the thick of it, I found myself repeating to myself the question at the opening of Meno. Of course after all these years I have no more of a certain answer regarding knowledge, virtue and the good than I had as a young student of philosophy and Greek literature.
Nevertheless, I have come to something which -- for lack of a better term -- I will call a new speculation. In short, I think I have found a tentative answer in the poets and tragedians, and in the tales of c.haracters like Ixion and Lycaon. They did not violate preceprs in some decalogue. Rather each in his own way overstepped a limit or boundary.
Borges seems ti gave vuewed reality as the world
Of Plato's forms , but if we understand Diotima and the Silenus correctly, our knowledge of beauty, love, goodness are inextricably bound with the physical world. We humans can only hope to understand such lofty abstractions insofar as they are embodied in the physical, in the body. We experience them in extenso, as a threshold not necessarily to be grasped entirely, but not to be violated. Perhaps this limit which is not to be transgressed but which also is not ultimately defined is an early but sophisticated formulation of what humankind came to know as natural law.
I suppose that where this must lead is to the shared understanding of a Humean community of knowers who know not moral or epistemological absolutes, but rather boundaries or limits of finitude and absolute uncertainty.
I can't recall the location, but Fanon has a brief account of a the French constabulary who was a patient of his, and had the dubious authority of governance over the minds and bodies of colonial prisoners. Fanon's patient did horrible things for which he compensated by allowing himself to be humiliated and hurt sexually. This man was not a moral phiosopher. Perhaps he was a legalist in the sense of a Javert or a Chinese official, but he seems to have sensed that under his cloak of power, something was amiss in that soul which he probably negated in the course of rationalizing his business. He was struggling and suffering at the vounds of sense, being broken on a wheel of realpolitik.
Well, these are just a few thoughts, speculations provoked by the podcast. As you can see, it partakes more of a question that an answer or codification.