In this latest interview on Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret, we explore some of the more nefarious psychological operations underlying today’s “pop culture,” as well as the exciting prospects of a new cultural revival in the twenty-first century, one in which genuine art and creativity will play a decisive role.
Join us as we go down some fun rabbit holes and then come back up, looking to a new year with both caution and hope, wariness and daring.
Wishing everyone a Thymos-filled year.
2024: A Luciferian Takeover of the West or Cultural Revival?
Just finished David McGowan’s excellent book which you referenced, “Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon, Laurel Canyon Covert Ops and the Dark Heart of the Hippie Dream”. Very well research and referenced; McGowan had encyclopedic knowledge as to events in that tumultuous era and brings to light the evil agenda and cover-up, which no doubt was an elaborate, well funded, and coordinated Military Industrial, Media Academic Complex (MIMAC), MI6 PsyOp. McGowan passed away in 2015, however his Editor and daughter continues on with his legacy. www.redpenforrent.com.