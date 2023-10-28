Age of Muses
Escaping Paradise: Huxley’s Island and the Food of the Gods?
From Trance to Transcendence
16 hrs ago
David Gosselin
To Hope
By John Keats
Oct 19
David Gosselin
Are We Entering a New Psychedelic Post-Renaissance Paradigm?
Geopolitics & Empire Podcast
Oct 13
David Gosselin
Edgar Allan Poe (January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849) and the Mask of the Twentieth Century
By David Gosselin
Oct 8
David Gosselin
Beyond the Lines: Keats' "Ode to Autumn"
By John H.B. Martin
Oct 5
David Gosselin
The Leaves of Summer
By Daniel Leach
Oct 1
David Gosselin
September 2023
Israfel
By Edgar Allan Poe
Sep 23
David Gosselin
The Ring of Polycrates
By Friedrich Schiller
Sep 11
David Gosselin
The World Needs a Renaissance, Not an Enlightenment
By Adam Sedia
Sep 9
David Gosselin
The Re-enchantement of Poetry & Civilization
Poetry Fireside Chat
Sep 8
David Gosselin
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
What kind of education befits a new generation of true Aristocratic and Philosophical souls? Join Dr. Quan Le and David Gosselin as they revisit Plato's…
Sep 3
David Gosselin
August 2023
Christine
By Kevin Nicholas Roberts (1969-2008)
Aug 29
David Gosselin
