Escaping Paradise: Huxley’s Island and the Food of the Gods?
From Trance to Transcendence
 • 
David Gosselin
1
To Hope
By John Keats
 • 
David Gosselin
1
Are We Entering a New Psychedelic Post-Renaissance Paradigm?
Geopolitics & Empire Podcast
 • 
David Gosselin
44
Edgar Allan Poe (January 19, 1809 – October 7, 1849) and the Mask of the Twentieth Century
By David Gosselin
 • 
David Gosselin
4
Beyond the Lines: Keats' "Ode to Autumn"
By John H.B. Martin
 • 
David Gosselin
The Leaves of Summer
By Daniel Leach
 • 
David Gosselin
4
September 2023
Israfel
By Edgar Allan Poe
 • 
David Gosselin
6
The Ring of Polycrates
By Friedrich Schiller
 • 
David Gosselin
2
The World Needs a Renaissance, Not an Enlightenment
By Adam Sedia
 • 
David Gosselin
2
The Re-enchantement of Poetry & Civilization
Poetry Fireside Chat
 • 
David Gosselin
4
Exiting the Cave: The New Aristocrats
What kind of education befits a new generation of true Aristocratic and Philosophical souls? Join Dr. Quan Le and David Gosselin as they revisit Plato's…
 • 
David Gosselin
4
August 2023
Christine
By Kevin Nicholas Roberts (1969-2008)
 • 
David Gosselin
3
